UserBenchmark

Mar '22

The 5800X3D has the same core architecture / IPC as the 5800X but it runs at lower clock speeds and has an extra 64MB of cache (96MB up from 32MB). This results in relatively low latency at 128MB because those transfers have a higher chance of remaining in cache. An unusually high proportion of early 5800X3D samples appear unable to boost above base clock, upcoming BIOS updates may fix this. Either way, for most real-world tasks performance is comparable to the significantly cheaper 5800X. Some very specific cache sensitive scenarios such as low res. canned game benchmarks with a 3090-Ti will benefit. Be wary of sponsored reviews with cherry picked games that showcase the wins and gloss over the losses. Also watch out for AMD’s army of Neanderthal social media accounts on reddit, forums and youtube, they will be singing their own praises as usual. AMD’s marketers continue to show more interest in this year’s bonuses than the longevity of the brand. Instead of focusing on real-world performance, they aim to dupe consumers with bankrolled headlines. The same tactics were used with the Radeon 5000 series GPUs. Zen 4 needs to bring substantial IPC improvements, rather than overpriced "3D" marketing gimmicks. New high end PC gaming builders have little reason to look further than the $260 12600K. Users with an existing AM4 build should wait just a few more months for better performance at lower prices with Raptor Lake or even Zen 4. The marketers selling expensive “3D” upgrades today will quickly move onto Zen 4 (3D) leaving unfortunate buyers stuck on an overpriced, 6 year old, dead-end, platform.